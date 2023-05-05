Crunch time for Madrid with Copa final before City game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It’s time for Real Madrid to switch back into championship mode for the final part of what has been an inconsistent season. Madrid will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday following a stretch of poor showings in the Spanish league, where the title has long been out of reach. Carlo Ancelotti’s players have been playing far from their best with their focus clearly on the game in Seville against Osasuna — and on what’s to come just after. Three days later, Madrid will play the first leg of its highly anticipated Champions league semifinal rematch against Manchester City.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.