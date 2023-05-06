‘Something out of a police state’: Anti-monarchy protesters arrested ahead of King Charles’ coronation

By Christian Edwards, Lindsay Isaac and Allegra Goodwin, CNN

Several anti-monarchy protesters have been arrested in central London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, their group has said, as the Metropolitan Police force faces scrutiny for its approach toward demonstrators at the historic event.

Thousands gathered in central London on Saturday to celebrate the once-in-a-generation event. But it also drew demonstrators, with protesters wearing yellow T-shirts booing and shouting “Not My King” throughout the morning.

Republic, Britain’s largest anti-monarchy group, told CNN that police — without providing any reason — arrested the organizers of Saturday’s anti-monarchy protest.

At around 7 a.m. (2 a.m. ET) police stopped six of Republic’s organizers and told them they were detaining and searching them, Republic director Harry Stratton told CNN at the protest.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, was among those detained on Saturday morning, according to a video shared by the Alliance of European Republican Movements.

Stratton said that when the organizers asked police why they were being detained, they were told officers “would figure it out” after they had searched the anti-monarchy protesters. After searching them, police told the six organizers they were arresting and seizing hundreds of their placards carrying the slogan “Not My King.”

“They didn’t say why they were arresting them. They didn’t tell them or us where they were taking them. It really is like something out of a police state,” Stratton said.

“I think people are quite perturbed by the police reaction. But the crowd reaction to us has been overwhelmingly friendly,” he added.

Republic also posted on Twitter Saturday, commenting: “So much for the right to peaceful protest.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed several arrests had been made in central London.

“Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martin’s Lane. They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance,” the force tweeted.

“We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace. The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace,” the Met continued. “A further three people were arrested in the area of Wellington Arch. They were held on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage.”

Human Rights Watch, a non-profit campaign group, said the coronation arrests were “something you would expect to see in Moscow not London,” according to a statement obtained by the UK’s PA Media news agency.

Republic claimed it was expecting between 1,500 and 2,000 people to join the group at its protest in Trafalgar Square, just south of the royal procession route.

“Instead of a coronation we want an election. Instead of Charles we want a choice. It’s that simple,” the group tweeted on Saturday.

Growing police powers

The Metropolitan Police, the UK’s largest police force, has been scrutinized for its tough approach toward protests around the coronation.

“Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low,” the force wrote on Twitter this week. “We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.”

Ahead of the event, the Met said that more than 11,500 police officers would be deployed in London on Saturday, making the coronation the largest one-day deployment in decades.

The operation — labeled Golden Orb — saw officers line the processional route, manage crowds and road closures, protect high-profile individuals and carry out searches with specialist teams.

There are also plans for facial recognition technology to be used in central London, which has sparked criticism from human rights groups.

“We all have the right to go about our lives without being watched and monitored, but everyone at the coronation is at risk of having their faces scanned by oppressive facial recognition technology,” Emmanuelle Andrews of human rights group Liberty, said on Twitter.

The operation comes amid growing concern over the increase in the police’s power to stifle dissent in Britain, following the recent introduction of controversial pieces of legislation.

Last year, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 significantly “broaden[ed] the range of circumstances in which police may impose conditions on a protest.” Under the new Act, it is an offense for protesters to “intentionally or recklessly caus[e] public nuisance” — including causing “serious annoyance.”

In a statement to CNN, Liberty said this Act “has made it much harder for people to stand up for what they believe without facing the risk of criminalization.”

On Tuesday, a new law called the Public Order Act received royal assent from King Charles, which is a formality and the final hurdle before a bill becomes law.

It will “give police the powers to prevent disruption at major sporting and cultural events taking place this summer in England and Wales,” the UK Home Office said in a statement.

Specific measures in the Act were introduced from Wednesday.

Under this law, long-standing protest tactics such as locking on — where protesters physically attach themselves to things like buildings — could lead to a six-month prison sentence or “unlimited fine,” said the Home Office.

CNN's Niamh Kennedy contributed reporting.