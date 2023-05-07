After attacks on Chinese, Pakistan pledges more security

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani president has assured Beijing’s top diplomat that his country will boost security for all Chinese nationals working on multi-billion dollar projects in Pakistan. President Arif Alvi made the pledge on Friday during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Islamabad. The two spoke ahead of a mini-summit on Saturday in the Pakistani capital, during which Pakistan’s foreign minister will host Qin and also Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister. China has been demanding more security from Pakistan for its nationals working since 2021, when a suicide bomber killed nine Chinese and four Pakistanis in an attack in the northwest.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.