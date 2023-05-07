Ancelotti backed in Madrid after winning yet another trophy

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has gone full circle with Real Madrid by winning the Copa del Rey nearly a decade after he did it for the first time in his first stint at the helm of the Spanish powerhouse. Club president Florentino Pérez made sure he showed his full backing of the coach after Madrid’s 2-1 win over Osasuna in the Copa final on Saturday. Pérez expressed the club’s desire to have Ancelotti continue his successful cycle with Madrid amid Brazil’s push to sign him for the national team. Ancelotti’s current contract with Madrid lasts until the end of next season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.