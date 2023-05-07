Skip to Content
Crystal Palace to ban fan after alleged racial abuse of Son

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has promised to issue a club ban to a spectator who is alleged to have racially abused Tottenham forward Son Heung-min during a Premier League match between the teams. Footage has circulated on social media of a man in the away end at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium making what appears to be a racist gesture toward Son on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 89th minute of Tottenham’s 1-0 win when Son was replaced by substitute Arnaut Danjuma and had to walk around the outside of the field past Palace’s travelling support.

