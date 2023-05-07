Meronk makes ‘solid statement’ for Ryder Cup at Italian Open

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — A morning pep talk from European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the locker room. Then a trophy ceremony in the afternoon at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. That’s just what Adrian Meronk has been dreaming about and the Polish golfer’s Ryder Cup ambitions might become a reality after he won the Italian Open less than five months before the sport’s biggest team event is held on the same course. Meronk finished at 13-under with a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Romain Langasque. Third-round leader Julien Guerrier finished three strokes behind in third. Meronk also claimed the clinching point for Continental Europe at the Hero Cup match-play event in January.

