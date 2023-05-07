Russians return at judo worlds, Ukraine boycotts

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Russians have returned to international judo competition for the first time in nearly a year at the world championships as Ukraine stayed away in protest. The Russians were competing under the name of “Individual Neutral Athletes” at the key Olympic qualifying competition in Qatar. Seventeen judokas from Russia and two from its ally Belarus were listed as competing at the world championships despite several of them having apparent ties with the Russian military. Ukraine removed its team from the event last week in protest.

