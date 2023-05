By Kara Scannell, CNN

Former President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil battery and defamation trial after his attorney did not inform the court of a change in strategy by a judge-imposed deadline of 5 p.m. Sunday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

