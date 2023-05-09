Struggling Correa hears, understands boos after Twins loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa went 0 for 5 and stranded six runners on base for the Minnesota Twins in their 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. The star shortstop said he “absolutely” heard the booing that followed his last two fruitless plate appearances. Correa’s batting average dropped to .185. He signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins in January. He’s tied for the sixth-largest position player salary in the major leagues. The Twins are last in baseball in batting at .219.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.