Struggling Correa hears, understands boos after Twins loss
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa went 0 for 5 and stranded six runners on base for the Minnesota Twins in their 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. The star shortstop said he “absolutely” heard the booing that followed his last two fruitless plate appearances. Correa’s batting average dropped to .185. He signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins in January. He’s tied for the sixth-largest position player salary in the major leagues. The Twins are last in baseball in batting at .219.