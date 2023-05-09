Valdez fans 12, sends Ohtani to 1st loss in Astros’ 3-1 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Framber Valdez racked up 12 strikeouts over eight innings of three-hit ball and sent Shohei Ohtani to his first mound loss of the season in the Houston Astros’ 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani passed Babe Ruth in career strikeouts while giving up six hits over seven innings, but the two-way superstar struggled through the fifth inning. Martín Maldonado hit a two-run homer and Yordan Alvarez had an RBI single in the fifth for the defending World Series champion Astros, who snapped their three-game losing streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.