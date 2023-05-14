Streaking Dodgers shut out Padres 4-0 for 3-game sweep, 5th win in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 4-0. The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep with their fifth straight victory. Gonsolin allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one. He improved to 1-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.42. The Padres managed just two runs in the series. They’ve lost five in a row and seven of eight. San Diego’s lone hits were a ground-rule double by Fernando Tatis Jr. and doubles by Trent Grisham and Xander Bogaerts.

