Yelich stays hot as Brewers defeat Royals 9-6 to complete sweep
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered in the first inning and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst in the third as the Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-6. Brice Turang added a three-run shot and Mike Brosseau also homered as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered for the second straight day, Bobby Witt Jr. had a homer and a two-run double and Hunter Dozier also went deep.