Bregman’s homer lifts Astros over Cubs 6-4; Bellinger hurt

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. Houston led 4-0 after the first inning, but Christopher Morel slugged a three-run homer as the Cubs tied it by scoring four in the fourth. It was still knotted at 4-4 when Mauricio Dubón singled with two outs in the seventh. Bregman then launched his homer off Michael Fulmer to left to put the Astros on top. Chicago’s Cody Bellinger was injured when he robbed Kyle Tucker of extra bases with an acrobatic catch to end the inning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.