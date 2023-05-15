Damar Hamlin honored with PFWA Halas Award for overcoming adversity

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is working on his return to the field after having gone into cardiac arrest during a game in January, has been selected as the winner of the 2023 George Halas Award. The Professional Football Writers of America announced the 55th winner of the award, which is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game on Jan. 2 after making a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals receiver. He got up but collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

