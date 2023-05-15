Dodgers win in 12th on bases-loaded walk, Muncy homers twice to regain major-league lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor scored on a bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning, Max Muncy homered twice to move back into the major league lead, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-8 for their sixth straight win. Trayce Thompson drew a walk on a full count with the bases loaded and a full count off Jorge López (1-1) to give Los Angeles the victory. Will Smith also went deep as the Dodgers. Los Angeles led 6-3 thru seven innings before the game saw three ties and three lead changes in the final five frames. Minnesota’s Trevor Larnach hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.