Dubai-based professional baseball league announces first franchise, Mumbai Cobras

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Baseball United, which swung for the sporting history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia, has announced its first franchise, the Mumbai Cobras. The Cobras are the first of four teams that will be announced in the coming weeks, with the Dubai-based Baseball United poised to host an exhibition game in November at Dubai International Stadium. Baseball United’s player pool consists of more than 200 players from more than 30 countries. Of those, 64 players will be selected for the teams. The remaining players will be drafted in anticipation of the organization’s inaugural season in the fall of 2024.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.