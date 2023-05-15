Football player with Down syndrome sues Ohio community college for disability discrimination

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in a college football game is now suing the school, its president and several staffers. Caden Cox alleges he was the target of disability discrimination, retaliation and assault during his time at Hocking College. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and wants changes made to the community college’s anti-harassment policies. The college declined comment, saying it does not discuss ongoing litigation. Cox garnered national attention in 2021 when he kicked an extra point for Hocking and became the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in an NCAA or National Junior College Athletic Association college football game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.