Gundogan is Guardiola’s go-to guy again in Man City’s latest title march

Pep Guardiola’s first signing as Manchester City manager will go down as one of his best. Ilkay Gundogan is reliable, versatile and delivers when it really matters. It makes Gundogan perhaps the player who best epitomizes Guardiola’s trophy-laden era at City since they arrived at the club within weeks of each other in 2016. The Germany midfielder’s importance to City has magnified further this season as the team powers toward another Premier League title and potentially a trio of major trophies. He has taken the captain’s armband and scored four goals in his last two league games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.