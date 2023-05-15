Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Maple Leafs GM

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he’s been at the center of the action since being elevated to the general manager’s role five years ago. His next decision will have a major impact on both himself and the direction of the organization. Dubas said he needs time to figure out if he even wants to continue as GM with his contract set to expire at the end of June. If he stays, Dubas said he’d look at any changes to the roster — including the nucleus of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander that he’s staunchly backed at every turn — that gives Toronto a better opportunity at success.

