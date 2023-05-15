QB Matt Ryan joins CBS as analyst, says he’s not retiring as player

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback. The four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP joins CBS to serve as a studio and game analyst across multiple platforms for the upcoming season. He also wrote on his Twitter account that “this is not a retirement post.” The 37-year-old Ryan is coming off a disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts, who acquired him in a trade last year after he spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Now, he’s ready to give broadcasting a try.

