Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:38 PM

Red Sox right-hander John Schreiber leaves game in 7th

KTVZ

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-handed reliever John Schreiber walked off the mound with a 2-2 count against Julio Rodríguez in the seventh inning of Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Boston said Schreiber had right lat tightness.

After Schreiber threw a strike to even the count at 2-2, manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out of Boston’s dugout.

Cora and the trainer both were talking with Schreiber, who had his glove covering his mouth. The righty then walked off with the trainer and Richard Bleier was brought into the game.

Bleier struck Rodríguez out with the first pitch.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content