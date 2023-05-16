PGA Championship returns to a restored Oak Hill with strong field

The second major of the year returns to Oak Hill for the fourth time. The PGA Championship once again has the strongest field of the four majors with 99 or the top 100. Will Zalatoris is the only one not playing because of back surgery. Tiger Woods is out because of ankle surgery. Justin Thomas is the defending champion. He hasn’t won since last year at Southern Hills. The field for Oak Hill includes 17 players from LIV Golf. The Korn Ferry Tour returns to action in Kansas City, Missouri. The Ladies European Tour goes to Trump International in Florida.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.