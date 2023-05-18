Hurricanes’ Teravainen set to return for Game 1 of East final against Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida. Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a thumb injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20, so his expected return will come exactly four weeks later. Teravainen has worked on the top line and is a strong passer. He also is a valuable penalty killer.

