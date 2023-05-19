Skip to Content
Panthers, Hurricanes face tight window to get ready for Game 2 after 4OT thriller

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face a challenge of regrouping from a draining four-overtime game to open their Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers won Game 1 on Matthew Tkachuk’s goal in what became the sixth-longest game in NHL postseason history. It also represented the longest game in the history of each franchise and spanned nearly two full games’ worth of hockey. The game ended early Friday. That leaves less than 48 hours before the puck drop for Saturday’s Game 2. Neither team practiced Friday as they focused on rest.

