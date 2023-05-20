Small plane crashes in Croatia on flight from Slovenia, unclear how many were aboard

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Emergency teams in Croatia have found the remains of a small plane that crashed Saturday in a remote area. A police statement said the Cirrus 20 aircraft was found in northwest Croatia following an hourslong search that involved 150 people and an army helicopter. Authorities did not say how many people were on the plane. State HRT network says the search will continue overnight. The plane went missing from the radar as it was flying from the Slovenian town of Maribor toward Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coast town of Pula.

