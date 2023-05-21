Berry wins 100-lap Open, advances to All-Star race along with Gibbs, Gragson

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Josh Berry won the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway to earn a spot in Sunday night’s All-Star race and a chance to compete for $1 million. Ty Gibbs, who finished second, and fan vote winner Noah Gragson also advanced to the night race to round out the field of 24 drivers competing in the non-points exhibition race. The three drivers will start at the back of the field. Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start on the front row for the All-Star race after winning their 60-lap heats on Saturday night when NASCAR experimented for the first time with wet weather tires on Cup Series cars.

