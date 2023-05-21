Rosenqvist paces Indy 500 pole qualifying while Dixon goes for No. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist paced the final qualifying session for the Indianapolis 500 and will join Arrow McLaren teammate Pato O’Ward in a six-car shootout for the pole. Scott Dixon will go for his third consecutive pole and a record-tying sixth in his career when the cars head back for a final shootout. Dixon was joined by Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou. The other two in the final six were Santino Ferrucci, who continued a sublime week for A.J. Foyt Racing, and Rinus VeeKay, who was third-quickest for Ed Carpenter Racing.

