What makes a storm a typhoon? What’s a super typhoon?

Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph or greater when it crossed the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday night. It was the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory since 2002. Typhoon is a term for tropical cyclones used in much of Asia, while they are called hurricanes in the Western Hemisphere. The National Weather Service calls a storm a super typhoon if its winds reach 150 mph.

By The Associated Press

