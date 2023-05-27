Verstappen takes pole for Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Alonso as Perez crashes

MONACO (AP) — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen produced a superb final lap to take pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix and deny Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years. Verstappen called his first pole at Monaco “very lovely” but there was nothing to cheer for his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as last year’s Monaco winner crashed early in qualifying. Alonso chased a first pole since the German GP in 2012. Verstappen brushed the walls of the sinewy street circuit to beat Alonso’s time by just 0.084 seconds. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was chasing a third straight pole in Monaco but qualified in third.

