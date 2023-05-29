Drury, Angels spoil Hendriks’ return with 6-4 victory over White Sox
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss homered during a fast start for the Los Angeles Angels, who spoiled Liam Hendriks’ return for the Chicago White Sox with a 6-4 victory. Drury hit a three-run shot and Thaiss followed with another drive during a four-run first inning against a shaky Michael Kopech. Hendriks pitched the eighth in his first big league appearance since he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The crowd of 23,599 roared when he walked out to the bullpen after the fourth, and then saluted the All-Star closer with a standing ovation when he entered the game.