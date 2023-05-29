Voit designated for assignment by Brewers, Claudio demoted to Nashville

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luke Voit was designated for assignment on Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers, who owe the former home run champion a little more than $1.3 million for the remainder his of contract. The 32-year-old first baseman hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.` Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue.

