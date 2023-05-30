Spencer Carbery hired as Capitals coach after 2 seasons as Maple Leafs assistant
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
The Washington Capitals have hired Spencer Carbery as their next coach. The team announced the move Tuesday. Carbery once was considered the heir apparent to veteran Capitals coach Peter Laviolette dating to his time with Washington’s top minor league affiliate. Carbery coached the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears for three seasons from 2018-21 before getting an NHL job as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over two seasons on Sheldon Keefe’s staff, Carbery became one of the most intriguing head-coaching candidates in hockey. The Capitals got him back in the role they envisioned for him before a rival team could scoop him up.