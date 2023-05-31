Envision Bend’s four Action Teams working to develop new Action Plan for community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Four community Action Teams composed of 57 residents appointed by the Envision Bend nonprofit have been working since April to develop a five-year Action Plan for the greater Bend area.

Their work includes screening, selecting and developing strategies meant to move greater Bend in the direction of the community's long-term vision.

The Action Teams are working from an initial list of potential strategies provided by 2,450 community members who participated in Envision Bend’s outreach work in 2022.

The teams have been meeting biweekly since April in spaces provided by The Haven Coworking business in Bend.

Each team is attached to a focus area and includes key stakeholders, people with subject expertise, and people with lived-experiences that come from groups that have been historically underrepresented in community-planning work. Envision Bend offered a small stipend to team members to help cover the cost of childcare, transportation, and time away from work.

The five-year Envision Bend Action Plan is scheduled to be released this summer. The work is being supported by numerous public, private and nonprofit sector organizations. The Action Plan will include an overall community vision, strategies listed under each of the four focus areas, and the names of lead partnering organizations who have agreed to champion the strategies.

Members of the Action Teams include:

Guiding Our Growth Action Team

David Abbas, City of Bend

Kelly Cannon-Miller, Envision Bend Board, Deschutes County Historical Society

Leigh Capozzi, Envision Bend Board, Protect Our Winters

James Dorofi, Envision Bend Board Past-Chair, Old Farm District Neighborhood Association

Kaitlin Greene, Bend Bike

Jeff Heilman, Central Oregon Landwatch

Eric Lint, Cascade East Transit

Ian McLuskie, Bend writer

Timothy Moore, Integrated Environmental Solutions

Erica Nelson, Monte Vista Homes

Nicole Potter, The Environmental Center Board, Bend researcher

Henry Stroud, Bend Parks and Recreation District

James Teeter, Bend structural engineer

Cultivating an Inclusive Community Action Team

Summer Baird, Bend school psychologist

Zavi Borja, City of Bend, Latino Community Association, Bend Parks and Recreation District Board

Emma Fried-Cassorla, Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Blair Garland, Oregon State University-Cascades

Avery Grace, Bend writer

Jenny McGee, Bend Parks and Recreation District

Cassandra Kehoe, City of Bend

Maggi Machala, Bend retired community health director

Penny Pritchard, Mosaic Community Health

Presley Quon, Envision Bend Board Secretary, Mount Bachelor

Katy Segura-Whitman, Deschutes County

Holly Sereni, Cascade Academy

Ray Solley, Tower Theatre

Nancy Steves, Central Oregon Disability Support Network

Sara Q. Thompson, Deschutes Public Library

David White, Envision Bend Board Chair, Tech Soft 3D

Ensuring a Safe Healthy Environment Action Team

Michelle Abbey, Bend community and donor relations

Grace Andrews, The Environmental Center

Donna Burklo, Family Kitchen

Elaine Cole, Bend environmental educator

Kate Fitzpatrick, Deschutes River Conservancy

Jacob Fritz, Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project

Alex Hardison, Central Oregon Landwatch

Wesley Heredia, Vamanos Outside

Jessica Jacks, Deschutes County Health Services

Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic Community Health

Cassie Lacy, City of Bend

Cynthia Maree, St. Charles

Ted Schoenborn, Envision Bend Board, Retired Bend Parks and Recreation District Board member

Emily Tompkins, Envision Bend Board Vice-Chair, Forest Futures

Steve Van Dyke, Bend environmental education specialist

Building an Economy for Everyone Action Team

Darrion Cotroneo, Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Andrew Davis, Central Oregon Community College

Sienna Fitzpatrick, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council

Peter McCaffrey, Envision Bend Board Treasurer, William Smith Properties

Lisa Merritt, Central Oregon Community College

Don Myll, Economic Development for Central Oregon

Madelyn Nasser, Bend business owner

Gary North, Bend Economic Development Advisory Board

Deb Schoen, Bend Parks and Recreation District

Kelsey Schwartz, Bend Parks and Recreation District

Forrest Smith, Oregon Employment Department

Michelle Solley, Envision Bend Board, St. Charles Foundation

Ben Weber, Bend urban planner

Envision Bend wishes to express gratitude to the following food sponsors who are keeping the volunteer Action Teams energized: El Sancho Tacos, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Café Yumm, Taco Del Mar, Little Pizza Paradise, and Big Island Kona Mix Plate.

Envision Bend is a nonprofit organization that works with government, business, community groups, and people of all backgrounds and perspectives from across the Bend area to help shape the community’s future, making Bend a better place for everyone.

To learn more, please visit the nonprofit’s website at envisionbend.org, or its Facebook page at facebook.com/EnvisionBend.