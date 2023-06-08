Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The former owner of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people died and 13 were hurt in a fire in December 2019 pleaded not guilty Thursday to 27 felony involuntary manslaughter and negligence charges. Adolfo Orozco-Garcia and a corporate ownership entity recently settled more than a dozen civil lawsuits in a confidential settlement of damages claims that arose from the smoky pre-dawn fire at the low-budget Alpine Apartments. His criminal trial is likely to be scheduled next year and could result in decades in prison if he is convicted. He remains free on bond with his next court date on June 20.

