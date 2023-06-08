Lloyd a Fox studio analyst for Women’s World Cup, Dellacamera lead broadcaster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JP Dellacamera will be Fox’s lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight Women’s World Cup and two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst. Dellacamera will be paired with former U.S. national team midfielder Aly Wagner for the second straight women’s tournament and one of three crews on site in Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup, which opens July 20. Rob Stone will be the studio host for Fox’s third straight Women’s World Cup along with two men’s World Cups. The set will have the Sydney Opera House as a backdrop.

