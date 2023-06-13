Alexander eager to help Packers wideouts by lining up against them in practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander got some early evidence that second-year receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will make major strides this upcoming season. Doubs beat Alexander for a catch on a red zone drill Tuesday during the first day of the Packers mandatory minicamp. Watson raced past Alexander to catch a deep pass from new starting quarterback Jordan Love. Neither of those scenes happened very often last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.