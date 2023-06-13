A’s fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: “SELL.”Buddies Brian Guido and Scott Finney of Sacramento each took off early from work because there was no way they were going to miss the festivities a couple of hours away in Oakland.Thousands of frustrated, heartbroken A’s fans arrived early for tailgating and solidarity at the Oakland Coliseum to both celebrate their team and protest a planned relocation to Las Vegas. They called it a reverse boycott aimed at bringing as many people as possible to the ballpark, complete with bright green “SELL” T-shirts made by local company Oaklandish.

