Bills receiver Stefon Diggs misses opening day of team’s mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed concern in announcing star receiver Stefon Diggs is not present for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp. McDermott declined to go into any detail regarding Diggs, who had previously skipped the team’s voluntary spring sessions and workouts. Diggs has not commented publicly regarding his reasons for staying away, but has posted various notes on social media over the past few months. The 29-year-old is entering his fourth season in Buffalo, and last summer was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million contract that kicks in this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.