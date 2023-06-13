Happ’s homer, 4 RBIs lead Cubs over Pirates 11-3 after rain delay

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ hit a three-run, first-inning drive for his first home run since May 5, Christopher Morel added a three run homer in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3. Happ had four RBIs and scored three runs for the Cubs, who outhit the Pirates 14-7. Jack Suwinski had a pair of solo homers for the Pirates, who have lost four of six after a six-game winning streak. Suwinski has four homers in his last four games and a team-high 15.

