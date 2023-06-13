Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. The team announced Andlauer and his group will purchase 90% of the club from the Melnyk family. The deal is reportedly worth nearly $1 billion. Anna and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of late former owner Eugene Melnyk, will retain 10% interest. Andlauer is the founder and CEO of a health care group with transportation options for that sector and started a private equity company based in Toronto.

