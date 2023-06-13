Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Panthers find positives in 5-game Stanley Cup loss to Vegas

KTVZ
By
Published 10:10 PM

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aaron Ekblad controlled his emotions the best he could after the Florida Panthers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a 9-3 loss Tuesday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. As the Knights celebrated their first championship, Ekblad and the Panthers remained somber after a remarkable and improbable run through the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed. The Panthers also dealt with numerous injuries, most notably points leader Matthew Tkachuk.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content