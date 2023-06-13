PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation. The tour did not offer details of the situation or how serious it was. The tour says two of Monahan’s top executives will be leading the day-to-day operations while he recovers. It caps a tumultuous week for the 53-year-old Monahan. It was last Tuesday when he stunned the golf world and his players by announcing a deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for a business partnership. The wealth fund is what pays for LIV Golf, the rival the PGA Tour had been battling in court.