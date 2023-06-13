Vikings get Jefferson back for minicamp as star WR takes contract talk in stride

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s salient presence was a natural highlight for the Minnesota Vikings at mandatory minicamp. He’s had his own training and business agenda and been absent all spring from the team’s voluntary offseason program. Jefferson was an unanimous All-Pro pick for 2022 who has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He has entered the window for what will likely be an extraordinarily expensive extension. His 4,825 yards and 324 receptions are the most in NFL history over a player’s first three seasons. He said he’s not concerned about the lack of a new deal.

