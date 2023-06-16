Free ‘Lunch and Learn’ webinar series celebrates 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Disabilities Commission, Northwest ADA Center and Disability Rights Oregon are hosting a free Lunch and Learn webinar series in July in recognition and celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The series will launch on Tuesday, July 11.

“The anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act is an important commemoration both nationally and in Oregon. We hope that members of our community join us in celebrating, recognizing and honoring the work being done and the work ahead for ensuring accessible and equitable services for people with disabilities in Oregon,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Director for the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, which is within the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). ODHS provides staff and resources to support the ODC.

The series will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesdays throughout July. Members of the public are welcome to participate.

Topics by date are:

July 11: Neurodiversity in the Workplace: Building an Inclusive Culture

Neurodiversity in the Workplace: Building an Inclusive Culture July 18: Systemic Barriers and the Intersectionality of Identities with Disabilities

Systemic Barriers and the Intersectionality of Identities with Disabilities July 25: Celebrating Success for Employees with Disabilities

Please register in advance through the event web page on Zoom.

More information about the series will be shared on the Oregon Department of Human Services ADA event web page.

The series will be accessible to people with disabilities and will be translated into Spanish. Captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will also be provided. For questions about accessibility for the webinar series, or to request an accommodation, contact OregonDisabilities.Commission@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

About the Oregon Disabilities Commission:

The Oregon Disabilities Commission is charged by state statute to advise the Oregon Department of Human Services, the Governor, the Legislative Assembly and appropriate state agency administrators on issues related to achieving the full economic, social, legal and political equity of individuals with disabilities. ODC also acts as a coordinating link between and among public and private organizations serving individuals with disabilities.