Leclerc expects little improvement from Ferrari at Canadian Grand Prix
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Charles Leclerc spent the Formula One off weekend attending his first 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he tucked into the back of the Ferrari garage and watched the Italian automaker win the iconic endurance race for the first time since 1963. The celebration was wild and one Leclerc hasn’t been part of in some time. He doesn’t expect that to change Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix, where Leclerc expects Ferrari’s season-long slump to continue. Red Bull has won all seven races this season and Leclerc and Ferrari have yet to contend.