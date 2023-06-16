Man United in contract talks with De Gea, Greenwood included in squad list after charges dropped

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it is continuing negotiations over a new contract for David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper was left off United’s retained list for next season following the expiration of his deal. But he could still remain at the club where he has been since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2011 after United said discussions “remain open.” Mason Greenwood was included on the list, four months after charges against him of attempted rape and assault were dropped. He is still under contract until 2025. Greenwood was considered a prodigy when bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.