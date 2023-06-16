Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals for $100,000. Palacios played in 54 games for the defending AL Central champions last season, He was designated for assignment on Sunday when the club activated right-hander Cody Morris from the 60-day injured list. Palacios had spent all this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he batted .217 with three homers, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs in 56 games.

