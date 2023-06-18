Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week. The All-Star center worked out about an hour before the game on the court and looked good doing an array of post moves and jumpers. She told The Associated Press when she walked in the arena that she hoped to play. Instead she sat on the bench cheering on her teammates, being ruled out about 20 minutes before the game after being listed as questionable on the injury report. The Liberty showed a video package showcasing Brittney Griner and the work of the “Bring Our Families Home” campaign during the first timeout. Griner received a loud standing ovation from the crowd and waved to fans and pointed to her heart.

