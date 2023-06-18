Frazier, Mateo help Baltimore Orioles rally for 6-3 win against Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each hit an RBI single during Baltimore’s three-run sixth inning, and the Orioles cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 6-3 win. Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore, and Ramón Urías drove in two runs. Austin Hays had three of the team’s 14 hits. The Orioles had won six of seven when they arrived in Chicago. But they dropped the first two of the weekend series by a combined score of 13-5. Chicago had won a season-high five straight. Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel homered for the Cubs, who finished with three hits.

