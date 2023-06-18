Gators take control of their College World Series bracket with a 5-4 win over pesky Oral Roberts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hurston Waldrep struck out 12 in six innings and Florida homered three times to break its single-season record in a 5-4 victory over Oral Roberts in the College World Series. Florida took control of Bracket 1. First the Gators had to survive Matt Hogan’s inside-the-park home run and having to escape a bases-loaded situation in the eighth when its closer was forced out because of a mound-visit rules violation and another threat in the ninth. Florida plays TCU or Oral Roberts on Wednesday and would have two chances to get the one win needed to reach the finals.

